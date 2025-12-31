Minister Rebecca Schulz announces resignation

Minister Rebecca Schulz announced she plans to resign from her cabinet and MLA roles in 2026, with MLA Grant Hunter filling her cabinet position, according to a statement released Wednesday. "I have spent the better part of the last 16 years in politics – as a campaigner, a staffer, an MLA, and a Minister – and I’ve truly enjoyed every minute of it," wrote Schulz."However, timing is everything in life and in politics, and it is time for me to seek new opportunities in my career.".Schulz is a member of the UCP's cabinet caucus, serving as the Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, and MLA for the Calgary-Shaw riding.According to the statement, Schulz will resign from her cabinet role effective Jan. 2, 2026, and will continue to serve in her MLA position until May 15, 2026.Premier Danielle Smith announced that Hunter, the MLA for Taber-Warner and Associate Minister for Water, will be appointed to fill the cabinet vacancy following Schulz's resignation."He brings with him years of experience as an MLA and minister, having also previously served as the Associate Minister for Red-tape Reduction," wrote Smith..Schulz was elected as MLA for Calgary-Shaw in 2019."The unity campaign is what drove me to get involved in Alberta politics, after seeing firsthand how radical policies devastated our province and its economy," Schulz wrote."We cannot ever let that happen again. I’m grateful for the leadership of former Premier Jason Kenney and current Premier Danielle Smith for their work to ensure that our party is united and Alberta remains a place of opportunity, as well as the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.".She also served in the cabinet as Minister of Children's Services from April 2013 to June 2022 and as Minister of Municipal Affairs from October 2022 to June 2023, before being appointed to her current ministerial position in June 2023."I’ve been proud to stand up and defend Albertans, our livelihoods, our economy and major industries from ideological and unconstitutional federal overreach," Schulz wrote."I hope my legacy is one of being a strong representative – responding to people’s concerns, and their hopes a nd aspirations for our province, advocating for economic growth, limited and fiscally-responsible government, and making life better for Albertans.".Outside of politics, Schulz has experience as a communications professional. She has a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Saskatchewan. Schulz previously served as the director of alumni marketing and communications at the University of Calgary and as the director of communications for the Ministry of Education in the Government of Saskatchewan. .Smith expressed her gratitude for Schulz's service."I would like to offer my sincere appreciation and most heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Rebecca Schulz who has served as Minister of Environment and Protected Areas since 2023, and as MLA for Calgary-Shaw since 2019," Smith wrote.Smith also announced MLA Justin Wright, Cypress-Medicine Hat, will take the position of Chief Government Whip for the United Conservative Caucus.