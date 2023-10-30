Moe to stop collecting carbon tax on home heating Jan. 1 if Trudeau doesn't give Sask break

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province will stop collecting the carbon tax on home heating starting January 1 unless the Trudeau government gives a carbon tax break similar to what Atlantic Canada was given last week.“Trudeau has provided a carbon tax exemption on home heating for families in one part of the country, but not here,” tweeted Moe.“It’s unfair, it’s unacceptable, and here’s what we’re going to do about it.”.Moe published a video with his tweet explaining his reasons for ending the collection of carbon tax on home heating in Saskatchewan on January 1, 2023.“Last week, Prime Minister Trudeau announced a three-year exemption on the carbon tax for home heating. This exemption is primarily for families in Atlantic Canada, where heating oil is used in 40% of their homes,” said Moe.“And making this announcement, the prime minister effectively destroyed two of the myths that he has created about the carbon tax. First is that the carbon tax is affordable because most Canadians receive more back in rebates than they pay in carbon tax. If that were true, why would he need to remove it as an affordability measure? On home heating oil for families in Atlantic Canada?”“And the second myth is that it's a tax being applied fairly in all parts of the country based on a set rate per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions. Home heating oil is used primarily in one part of the country, and it has higher greenhouse gas emissions than other heat sources like natural gas, that is used in most Saskatchewan homes,” said Moe.“So the prime minister chose to make life more affordable for families in one part of the country while leaving Saskatchewan families out in the cold. How is that fair to families here in our province, where affordability is also an issue? Where winters are cold, and we're most of us use natural gas to stay warm.”Moe attacked how Trudeau runs the country after the Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said over the weekend that if the rest of Canada wants a carbon tax rebate, they should elect more Liberals.“And now, a federal minister has said if people a West want a carbon tax exemption, we should elect more liberals,” said Moe.“This is no way to run a country, as premier, I cannot accept the federal government giving an affordability break to people in one part of Canada but not here.”Moe said that starting January 1, Sask Energy will no longer collect the carbon tax on home heating.“I am calling on the federal government to offer the same carbon tax exemption to Saskatchewan families by extending it to all forms of home heating, not just heating oil. It's only fair to other Saskatchewan and Canadian families,” said Moe.“Hopefully, that exemption will be provided soon. But if not effective January the first, Sask Energy will stop collecting and submitting the carbon tax on natural gas, effectively providing Saskatchewan residents with the very same exemption that the federal government is giving heating oil in Atlantic Canada.”