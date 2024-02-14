UPDATED: Multiple people shot during Kansas City Super Bowl parade

Multiple people have been shot at a parade in Kansas City at a parade celebrating the Chiefs recent Super Bowl victory, according to police.NBC reported one person has been killed, three were in critical condition, five in serious condition and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Reportedly, 18 people were shot, including 11 children.Police said multiple children are being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital."Numerous law enforcement and other authorities and military officials are responding to multiple shots fired at or inside Union Station," said one Twitter ("X") report.In a video, crowds of Chiefs fans can be seen running in panic and police are asking everyone to avoid the area this situation is still developing.The players and their families were reportedly safe inside Union Station.Media reports said two men were taken into custody.One group of people could be seen doing chest compressions on one victim..Another video showed a group of parade-goers chasing and tackling one of the apparent gunman..Police have set up reunification sites for parents and children who became separated in the incident.Parade-goer Amanda Wienck was at the parade with her 11-year-old daughter.She told Fox News her daughter heard what she described as "fireworks."Wienck said people started running and a woman had seen two people apparently felled by bullets."It was total chaos," she said..The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Sunday's game.