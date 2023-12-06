UPDATED: Three victims in Las Vegas university shooting

It's happened again.Another school shooting has been reported in the US, this time at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.Intial police reportds said there were "multiple victims" and the shooter "was contained," after the 12:04 p.m. PST tragedy.Police later confirmed the suspect was dead, though it's unclear whether they were killed by responding offers or took their own life.Police were know going from room to room "looking for additional victims."MSNBC reported there were multiple people killed. Police said there were three victims but didn't reveal their condition."University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT," the university tweeted to it's students..University police said shots were reported at Beam Hall, which is the institutions business school, as well as the school's student union.More than 30,000 students attend the university.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was “just” told about the shooting as Wednesday's press briefing was going on. “I just was told about the shooting. Obviously, we're going to continue to monitor what's currently occurring I don't want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at the briefing.