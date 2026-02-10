UPDATED: New surveillance images show suspect in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

CALGARY — New surveillance images have emerged in the disappearance of NBC’s Today co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, as investigators say the footage shows an armed individual tampering with a security camera at her Tucson, Arizona, home.Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on February 1 after signs of a struggle were discovered at her residence, including blood found on the front porch.Since then, ransom demands linked to her disappearance have escalated to $6 million, with no proof provided that she is still alive.The new images were released Tuesday by FBI Director Kash Patel, who shared the surveillance stills on his X account..According to Patel, the footage had initially been believed to be lost after recording devices were removed from the home.“Over the last eight days, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private-sector partners to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible,” Patel said in a statement.“Working with our partners, law enforcement has uncovered previously inaccessible images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door on the morning of her disappearance.”.Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, have publicly appealed for their mother’s safe return.In emotional video messages released on Instagram earlier this month, the family said they are willing to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery.Authorities have not identified the suspect or released further details about the individual seen in the images, but say the investigation remains active.