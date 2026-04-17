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BREAKING: Nova Scotia 'walking in the woods ban' struck down by court as unconstitutional after veteran fined nearly $29,000

Jeffrey Evely
Jeffrey EvelyCourtesy Jeffrey Evely
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Marty Moore
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Jeffrey Evely
walking in the woods banned

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