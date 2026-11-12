UPDATED: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns as reports of second affair surface

CALGARY — The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, will be stepping down from his position in the company following reports that he engaged in a second extramarital affair.Huang had previously been under scrutiny after his affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang garnered concern from American intelligence agencies that important company data and software may have been compromised.Although Nvidia has stated that it is confident that no sensitive information has been leaked as a result of Huang's affair, the US Justice Department has confirmed that it is conducting multiple investigations into the incident to determine what Huang may have said or provided. This second affair does not have the same national security concerns, however, as the woman is reported to be Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive that reports directly to Huang.His decision to resign comes amid increasingly critical media coverage about himself and the company and, as a result of this negative press, Nvidia shares have fallen 10% in premarket trading..In addition to vacating his place as the company's top executive, Huang, who is one of the company's founders and is the fourth-largest investor, owning 3.61% of Nvidia, will step down from his place on the board as well.Nvidia is the world's largest AI company, with a market capitalization of roughly $4.51 trillion.When asked about what he thought when reports of the initial affair became public, US President Donald Trump, who has maintained a close alliance with Huang and Nvidia, called him an "honourable man" and stated that he has "done such an incredible job."After the news came out regarding Huang's decision to resign, Trump stated that he had done "a fantastic job" and recommended former Apple CEO Tim Cook for the job of Nvidia CEO. Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the appointment of Cook would be like "a Legend replaces a Legend!".The company's board reportedly met on Wednesday to discuss Huang's future with the company as the reports of the second affair became public.Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as the company looks for someone to fill the position. In addition to this, former Synopsys CEO Harvey Jones has been appointed as the board's first ever chairman.