BREAKING: OJ Simpson succumbs after cancer battle

One of the most infamous popular culture figures in US history, OJ Simpson, has died in Las Vegas after a battle with cancer.He was 76.According to reports, he was diagnosed with an disclosed form of cancer in 2023 and spent the rest of his days in hospice care surrounded by friends and family.His family put out a statement asking people to “please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”Simpson was acquitted of the gruesome murder of his ex-wife Nicole and Ron Goldman in 1994 after one of the highest profile court cases in US history.