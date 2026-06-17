Okotoks man charged in child porn case remanded after alleged breach of release conditions

An Okotoks man facing child sexual abuse material charges has been remanded into custody after allegedly breaching court-ordered release conditions.Cochrane RCMP said they received a complaint on June 9 that Corey Airhart, 35, may have violated conditions imposed following his release on child exploitation charges earlier this month.Police investigated the complaint and obtained a warrant for Airhart's arrest on June 11. He was arrested in High River on Tuesday and subsequently appeared before a judicial interim release hearing.Airhart was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 23.The arrest comes just weeks after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' Integrated Child Exploitation unit announced charges against Airhart for possessing and accessing child sexual abuse material.According to police, Airhart was initially released from custody following a judicial interim release hearing and was ordered to comply with numerous conditions pending his next court appearance.The case drew significant public attention after RCMP revealed Airhart was allegedly found in possession of approximately 500,000 files containing child pornography, one of the largest seizures of its kind in Alberta history.Following his release, Okotoks RCMP issued a public statement urging residents not to engage in vigilante action after receiving reports of threats and comments directed at Airhart..Police said court-imposed conditions prohibited Airhart from being within 50 metres of schools, schoolyards, daycares, playgrounds, public swimming areas, youth shelters, public libraries and other locations where children under 16 may be present.He was also prohibited from communicating directly with anyone under the age of 16 and from possessing devices capable of accessing the internet or equipped with cameras."Threats, intimidation, harassment, or any form of vigilante action are unlawful and will be thoroughly investigated," RCMP said at the time.Police warned that attempts by members of the public to take matters into their own hands could interfere with legal proceedings and result in criminal charges.Further details regarding the alleged breach of conditions have not been released.The original child sexual abuse material charges against Airhart have not been proven in court.