Ontario buys $28.9M jet for Ford, opposition slams timing

TORONTO — Ontario’s decision to purchase a $28.9 million private jet for Premier Doug Ford is drawing criticism from opposition parties, who question both the timing and necessity of the move.The provincial government has purchased a pre-owned 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 aircraft to be used by the premier. Ford’s office confirmed the purchase in a statement to media Friday morning.“As part of the job of being Premier of Ontario, there is extensive travel within Ontario, a province twice the landmass of Texas,” the statement reads.“This is in addition to travel across Canada for Council of the Federation and First Ministers’ Meetings, which have increased in frequency, as well as travel to the United States to help make the case against President Trump’s tariffs.”The government said the aircraft will provide “more certain, flexible, secure and confidential travel” for the premier’s duties, which include frequent trips within Ontario, across Canada, and to the United States.In defending the purchase, the province compared the cost to similar acquisitions by other jurisdictions. It cited Quebec’s $107 million expenditure on one used and two new Challenger 650 aircraft, as well as the federal government’s $753 million purchase of six new Global 6500 jets..The announcement comes weeks after Ontario assumed ownership of Billy Bishop Airport, with plans to extend its runway in the coming years to accommodate jet traffic.Opposition parties have criticized the decision, arguing it comes at a time when many residents are facing rising costs.Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the purchase sends the wrong message.“Ontarians are struggling…and the premier of this province thinks now is a great time to buy a private jet,” Stiles said in an interview Friday. “I think it’s terrible timing.”In a social media post, Stiles referred to the aircraft as a “gravy plane” and said the premier should be “flying economy like the rest of us.” She pointed to rising costs of living and pressures on the health-care system.“Groceries are up about 30% in just a few years. Gas is up 33% in the last few months. And 1,000 people a day are being treated in hospital hallways,” she wrote.Liberal MPP John Fraser also criticized the purchase, questioning whether a dedicated aircraft is necessary.“People can’t afford groceries and gas, and the premier, Doug Ford, is buying himself a jet,” Fraser said in a radio interview. He added that previous Ontario premiers did not require a dedicated aircraft and suggested chartering flights could be a more cost-effective alternative.The Ford government has not indicated when the aircraft will enter service but maintains the purchase will improve efficiency and flexibility for provincial travel.