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Ontario deficit grows to $13.8B in 2026 budget

Minister Bethanfalvy delivering his statement on the budget
Minister Bethanfalvy delivering his statement on the budgetPhoto credit: Government of Ontario Announcements You tube
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Peter Bethlenfalvy
Ontario budget 2026
Ontario deficit 2026
Doug Ford budget
Ontario finances
provincial deficit Canada

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