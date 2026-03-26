Ontario deficit grows to $13.8B in 2026 budget

TORONTO — Ontario’s 2026 budget outlines a widening deficit over the next several years, as the provincial government increases spending while citing global economic uncertainty and external pressures on the economy.The Progressive Conservative government projects a deficit of $13.8 billion for the 2026-27 fiscal year, a significant increase from earlier forecasts and approximately $6 billion higher than what was projected in the previous budget.The province is also expected to remain in deficit in the following year, with a projected shortfall of $6.1 billion in 2027-28. This marks a shift from earlier expectations, which had anticipated a modest surplus by that time.Ontario is not expected to return to balance until 2029, when the government forecasts a surplus of $600 million.The deficit for the current 2025-26 fiscal year is projected at $12.3 billion, which is $2.3 billion lower than previously estimated, but still reflects ongoing fiscal pressures.Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy attributed the province’s fiscal outlook to a combination of global economic and geopolitical factors, including trade tensions and market volatility. In the budget’s foreword, he said Ontario is navigating a period of uncertainty and must be prepared for potential economic challenges in the years ahead..The government has framed the budget as a plan to strengthen Ontario’s economic resilience while maintaining affordability for residents and competitiveness for businesses. However, the updated fiscal projections suggest a longer timeline for eliminating the deficit than previously anticipated.Despite the rising shortfall, the government has reiterated its commitment to not raising taxes. Instead, it has introduced a number of measures aimed at stimulating economic activity and reducing costs for businesses.Among these is a proposed reduction in the small business corporate income tax rate from 3.2% to 2.2%. The government estimates that more than 375,000 small businesses would benefit, receiving a combined $1.1 billion in tax relief over three years.The budget also proposes accelerating tax deductions for capital investments, allowing businesses to write off the full cost of certain depreciable assets immediately rather than over time. The government says this measure could provide more than $3.5 billion in tax relief over four years, contingent on federal approval.In addition to business-focused measures, the budget includes initiatives aimed at supporting housing and affordability. A temporary rebate on the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax would provide up to $130,000 in relief for eligible buyers of new homes valued at up to $1.5 million.The province estimates the housing rebate program will deliver approximately $2.2 billion in tax relief and help stimulate new home construction, with an expected 8,000 additional housing starts.Other measures include the extension of the One Fare transit program, which allows riders to pay a single fare across multiple transit systems. The government says the program has already saved commuters hundreds of millions of dollars since its introduction.While these initiatives are designed to support economic growth and affordability, they also contribute to overall government spending, which continues to outpace revenue in the near term.The budget does not include new tax increases, a decision the government has said is intended to provide stability for households and businesses during a period of economic uncertainty. However, the absence of new revenue measures limits the province’s ability to reduce its deficit more quickly.The government maintains that its approach balances fiscal responsibility with the need to invest in key areas and respond to external challenges. It argues that targeted spending and tax relief measures will help strengthen Ontario’s economy and position the province for long-term growth.At the same time, the revised fiscal outlook underscores the challenges of returning to balance in a volatile economic environment. The extended timeline for eliminating the deficit reflects both increased spending commitments and uncertainty surrounding economic conditions.With deficits expected to persist for several more years, Ontario’s fiscal position will continue to be shaped by global economic trends, government policy decisions and the pace of economic recovery.The 2026 budget signals that while the province aims to return to surplus, that goal has been pushed further into the future as the government prioritizes economic stability and growth in the short term.