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UPDATED: Ontario government proposes FOI exemption for premier, cabinet offices

Olivia Chow (Left) Peter Bethenflavy (Centre left) Doug Ford (Centre Right)
Olivia Chow (Left) Peter Bethenflavy (Centre left) Doug Ford (Centre Right) Screenshot: CPAC
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Doug Ford
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Foi
Ontario PC's
FOI restrictions

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