BREAKING: Ontario Liberals reject Erskine-Smith appeal in Scarborough Southwest race

TORONTO — The Ontario Liberal Party’s three-member arbitration committee has rejected an appeal launched by leadership hopeful Nate Erskine-Smith over the party’s Scarborough Southwest nomination contest, upholding businessman Ahsanul Hafiz’s victory in the closely watched race.

The decision ends a dispute that emerged after Erskine-Smith lost the May 9 nomination by 19 votes out of more than 1,400 ballots cast.

Erskine-Smith, the federal Liberal MP for Beaches–East York, had sought the nomination as a pathway to Queen’s Park ahead of a possible campaign for the Ontario Liberal leadership.

Following the original vote, Erskine-Smith raised concerns about the conduct of the nomination process and suggested he could challenge the outcome.

“There was a ton of scrutineers in there, lots of stories about what’s happened inside,” Erskine-Smith told reporters at the time. “I’ve spoken to a few scrutineers already who said they’ve never seen anything like it.”

He alleged there were issues involving voter identification procedures, though his campaign’s chief scrutineers ultimately signed off on the final results.

Hafiz denied allegations the process was unfair, arguing the level of support visible at the nomination meeting reflected the final outcome.

The Ontario Liberal Party said Sunday the arbitration committee operated independently under the party’s constitution and reviewed the appeal process in full.