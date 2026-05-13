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BREAKING: Ontario loses nearly $200,000 on the sale of Ford's 'Gravy Plane'

Doug ford announcing the reopening of the Northlander
Doug ford announcing the reopening of the NorthlanderScreenshot:CPAC
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Doug Ford
Bombardier
Private jet
Ford Private Jet
Gravy Plane
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