Operation ICE Storm in Alberta uncovers hundreds of thousands of child porn images, seven arrested

Seven people have been arrested in Alberta after a sweeping child exploitation crackdown uncovered more than 400,000 images and 11,000 videos of child sexual abuse material. Operation ICE Storm, launched in June by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, targeted individuals sharing massive collections of illicit material across peer-to-peer networks.The operation focused on high-level offenders with some of the most graphic content. Investigators seized over 40 computers and devices, including one holding more than 300,000 images, highlighting the sheer scale of abuse material being circulated in Canada.Staff Sgt. Mark Auger of ALERT ICE said investigators do not believe any victims are from Alberta and that no hands-on offences have been identified so far..The seven arrested face charges of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making child pornography available. They include: David Swann, 37, of Calgary; Terry Beaudette, 55, of Calgary; Rowan Bachand, 42, of Lethbridge; Anthony Klassen, 40, of Calgary; Jason Leone, 51, of Red Deer; Jeremy Martinuk, 42, of Calgary; and Cheuk Fai Liu, 26, of Calgary.The investigation involved Calgary Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, and Red Deer RCMP. ALERT, funded by the Alberta government, brings together the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources to tackle serious and organized crime.Anyone with information on this or other child exploitation offences is urged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca