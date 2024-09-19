BREAKING: Pablo Rodriguez resigns from Trudeau's cabinet, will sit as Independent MP

Pablo Rodriguez has resigned from Justin Trudeau's cabinet, and will sit as an Independent member of parliament.The now-former transport minister and Quebec Lieutenant has turned his attention to running for leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.In a press conference, Rodriguez explained that he will sit as an Independent until the leadership campaign kicks off in January 2025 "to avoid a costly bi-election a few weeks or months before a general election.""In the coming weeks, you will be invited to the official launch of my campaign where I will tell you more about my vision for Quebec, my vision for the Quebec Liberal Party," he added.When asked why he was sitting as an Independent, he said that after years of "defending the priorities of the government," he wanted to focus on his "vision" set his own priorities.He was first elected to represent Honoré-Mercier in 2004, but lost his seat to the NDP's Paulina Ayala. He was re-elected in 2015, and went on to serve as house leader and heritage minister before a cabinet shuffle landed him his most recent position.More to come....This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.