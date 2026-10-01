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UPDATED: Pacific Link oil pipeline named project of national interest, could generate $265 billion in Alberta royalties

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith on October 1, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
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Oil Pipeline
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West Coast Oil Pipeline Project
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