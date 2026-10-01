UPDATED: Pacific Link oil pipeline named project of national interest, could generate $265 billion in Alberta royalties

CALGARY — Alberta’s proposed Pacific Link oil pipeline has been designated a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act, advancing a West Coast export route the provincial government says could generate more than $265 billion in additional royalties over its operating life.Premier Danielle Smith welcomed the designation, calling it a significant victory for Alberta and Canada’s energy future.The proposed pipeline would carry one million barrels of oil a day to Canada’s West Coast, expanding access to buyers across the Asia-Pacific region.“This listing sends a clear message: Canada is ready to build again,” Smith said in a statement.“We are ready to harness our strengths, seize new opportunities and deliver the nation-building infrastructure our prosperity depends on.”At a press conference in Fort McMurray on Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Ottawa’s support would now give private sector proponents investment confidence as they continue to develop Pacific Link’s final concept. The Major Projects Office will work with the Canada Energy Regulator through a streamlined review process to issue a conditions document by September 1, 2027. "Over the next year, the Major Projects Office, supported by Canada's energy regulators, will lead consultations with all stakeholders to set the conditions for the projects, specifics about the ownership, the benefits, the environmental protections, and the local hiring, contracting, and oversight," Carney said..Ford, Smith discuss US trade war, national unity, and pipelines at Calgary energy conference.According to the provincial government, construction can begin after that document is issued.Alberta is advancing the project through the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Corporation, working with the federal government through Trans Mountain Corporation and with Pembina Pipeline Corporation.Trans Mountain will develop, build and operate the pipeline on behalf of the project’s proponents.Smith told reporters that access to markets has been the central obstacle facing Canadian energy producers in recent years. “The challenge has never been whether Canada has resources to offer,” she said.“The challenge has always been getting those resources to the markets that need them most, and this project helps to solve that problem.”The prime minister also positioned Pacific Link as part of Ottawa’s goal to double Canada’s non-US exports over the next decade, and expand the country’s role as an "energy superpower" while continuing to be a reliable global energy supplier.“Today, 90% of Alberta's oil goes to the US,” he said, arguing the pipeline would provide greater long-term security of demand through access to Asian markets.The provincial government now projects construction could support up to 140,000 jobs at its peak, primarily in Alberta and British Columbia. Operations, additional oil production, maintenance and trade could support another 50,000 jobs annually..First Nations leaders call for larger stake in Trans Mountain pipeline.Alberta also estimates Pacific Link would add more than $20 billion a year to Canada’s GDP once operational.The province’s Treasury Board and Finance department estimates increased oil production to supply the pipeline would generate more than $265 billion in additional Alberta royalties over an operating life of roughly 50 years or longer.Smith said that revenue would help pay for schools, hospitals and other essential services.“For too long, people across Canada have watched investment leave, projects stall and opportunities slip away,” she said.“Today, we are turning the page.”Smith said indigenous participation and ownership would remain central to the project as proponents work to advance it.“Working together, we have an opportunity to create lasting prosperity through meaningful participation, ownership and shared success,” she said.The premier also framed the designation as evidence of renewed cooperation between Alberta and Ottawa, with a focus on jobs, economic growth and expanded access to international energy markets.“Our allies and trading partners are looking to Canada for secure, responsibly produced energy, and Alberta is ready to help deliver it,” Smith said.The Alberta government says it will continue working with indigenous communities, industry partners and Ottawa to move Pacific Link toward construction.