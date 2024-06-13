PBO releases carbon tax data — $20 billion annual hit to Canadian economy

The Trudeau Liberals after weeks of evasion finally released carbon tax data Thursday morning. The ever-increasing tax has made a $20 billion-a-year dent in the Canadian economy.It results in an additional annual cost of $1,200 per family every year.“We just learned moments ago that this country has been keeping a $20 billion secret,” said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre in the House of Commons. “The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) revealed that there was a report the government had been covering up, and had gagged him from releasing, about the actual cost to Canadians.”“Now, the pressure that is weighing heavily on Liberal MPs, the government has finally relented, and released part of the information. It had to be pulled out like a rotten tooth!”“And rotten it is, $20 billion per year, in lost GDP as a result of the carbon tax. That works out to $1,200 per family in extra annual costs for Canadians.”Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, told the Western Standard the Trudeau Liberals’ carbon tax is costing Canadians an excessive amount of money and it needs to stop. “The government’s own data confirms the carbon tax will cost Canada big time,” said Terrazzano. “The carbon tax makes the necessities of life more expensive and will cost our economy billions of dollars.”“The feds must scrap the carbon tax now.”