PEI man charged with murder; body of female Edmonton victim still hasn't been found

Police have charged a 47-year-old Prince Edward Island man in the death of 29-year-old Marika “Mika” Sutton, who went missing in southeast Edmonton last August.Sutton was reported missing on Sept. 25, 2025, after last being seen in the Richfield neighbourhood of Mill Woods. Initial searches and public appeals failed to locate her, and by late October police concluded her disappearance was criminal. The EPS Homicide Section took over the investigation on Oct. 22, 2025.On March 17, 2026, investigators travelled to Charlottetown, P.E.I., where John Angus Joseph MacArthur was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body. MacArthur, who had been in an intimate relationship with Sutton, was transported back to Edmonton on March 20 and remains in custody. Police say Marika’s death is considered an intimate partner homicide, and their investigation uncovered a history of domestic violence between the two..Authorities are continuing to search for Sutton’s remains and believe MacArthur may have disposed of her body along Hwy. 2 between Wetaskiwin and Lacomb between Aug. 22-29, 2025. At the time, MacArthur was driving a 2014 black Jeep Patriot, Alberta plate CFB 2578. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in unusual circumstances in that area to come forward.“We are appealing to landowners, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts who frequent Hwy. 2 to be on the lookout for Marika’s remains," Det. Braydon Lawrence of EPS Homicide said,Anyone with information is urged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.