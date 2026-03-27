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PEI man charged with murder; body of female Edmonton victim still hasn't been found

Marika “Mika” Sutton
Marika “Mika” SuttonCourtesy EPS
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Marika “Mika” Sutton
John Angus Joseph MacArthur

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