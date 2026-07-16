Penhold soccer coach charged with child sex exploitation offences

A Penhold man who previously served as a youth soccer coach and children's entertainer has been charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences following an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).Scott McNabb, 46, was arrested on July 9 with assistance from the Innisfail RCMP after ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit concluded an investigation into the alleged online distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.McNabb has been charged with possessing, accessing and distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.According to ALERT, the investigation focused on online activity and began in January 2026 after ICE investigators proactively identified a suspect allegedly trading large volumes of child sexual exploitation material online."This suspect was identified after a proactive effort by our ICE investigators to target offenders who were trading high volumes of child sexual exploitation materials online," said Staff Sgt. Gordon MacDonald of ALERT.Investigators said McNabb had previously been affiliated with the Penhold Minor Soccer Association as both a coach and board member. Police also said he had worked in the past as a children's entertainer and mascot.Authorities emphasized that the investigation relates to alleged online offences. However, forensic specialists are continuing to examine computers seized from McNabb's home in Penhold, about 15 kilometres south of Red Deer, as the investigation remains ongoing.McNabb has been released from custody under several court-ordered conditions, including a prohibition on having contact with anyone under the age of 16.He is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on July 30.Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact their local police service or Crime Stoppers.