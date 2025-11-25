BREAKING: Poilievre challenges Carney to debate over softwood lumber as job losses mount

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has issued a formal letter calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to participate in an emergency debate in the House of Commons over escalating U.S. softwood lumber tariffs.The letter, shared publicly on Tuesday, accuses the federal government of failing to prevent or reverse tariff increases that have significantly affected Canada’s forestry sector. Poilievre says tariffs have climbed to a combined rate of 45.16% since Carney took office, marking the highest level recorded for Canadian softwood lumber exports.The current tariff structure stems from two recent U.S. policy changes: a hike in countervailing duties to 35% announced in August 2025, and an additional 10% import levy introduced in October under renewed trade policies from the Trump administration.Industry groups report closures and layoffs tied to the new trade environment, including shutdowns in Ear Falls, Ontario, and Val-d’Or, Quebec. According to available data, more than 500 jobs have been affected in the past several months, prompting concerns among forestry-dependent communities.In his letter, Poilievre argues that affected workers and families cannot wait for long-term negotiations and urges the Prime Minister to address the issue in Parliament immediately. He also notes that Carney’s official itinerary lists no conflicting commitments for the evening of the proposed debate.Reaction online was mixed. Supporters praised Poilievre’s confrontational approach and calls for accountability, while others criticized the move as political theatre aimed at generating headlines rather than advancing negotiations with Washington.The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet issued a response to the request.MORE TO COME...