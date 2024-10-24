News

Poilievre not buying Trudeau's 'about-face' on immigration

Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
Tory leader Pierre PoilievreWestern Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Trudeau Liberals
Immigration Minister Marc Miller
Tory leader Pierre Poilievre
immigration announcement
homeless encampments in Ontario
Roxham Rd.
NDP-Liberals

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news