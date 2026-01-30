UPDATED: Poilievre says Liberals to blame for Alberta independence feelings, vows to unite Canada

CALGARY — Pierre Poilievre took the stage to thunderous applause Friday night at the Conservative Party of Canada’s national convention in Calgary, delivering his much-anticipated speech ahead of a leadership review vote that could determine his political future.Speaking to more than 2,500 delegates, Poilievre struck a determined tone as he urged party members to renew their confidence in both his leadership and his long-term vision for the party moving forward.His arrival was met with a standing ovation as Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey blared through the convention hall’s loudspeakers.With the leadership vote results set to be released later in the evening, Poilievre used the address to rally supporters and project strength amid questions about his broader appeal..Poilievre addressed the growing undercurrent of Western alienation, warning that national unity is fraying under Liberal rule and linking the ascendance of the independence movement in both Alberta and Quebec.“We have to unite this country like never before because a house divided cannot stand,” he said, arguing that the movements tend to re-emerge whenever Liberals are in power.Rather than dismissing calls for Alberta independence outright, Poilievre said Conservatives must confront the root causes behind why some Canadians — particularly younger voters — are losing faith in Confederation.“For the last 10 years, Ottawa has told our young people that our history is filled with shame and horror, that we are a post-national country with no core identity and that our youth will never own homes,” Poilievre stated..“But other than that, they should feel great about being united in Canada.”He also argued that federal interference in provincial jurisdictions — particularly Alberta’s energy sector and Quebec’s cultural autonomy — has accelerated frustration.“All the while the federal government stomps on Alberta’s energy sector and Quebec’s jurisdiction,” Poilievre said.“Our message to those youth and to all of the people in Alberta and Quebec who are losing hope in our country is that you will again have a country that respects your autonomy, is proud of your industries, unites us around our common identity and history, and will afford you the hopeful future that you have earned.”Poilievre also addressed crime and safety, arguing that Canadians no longer feel secure in their own homes, blaming Liberal criminal justice policies for what he described as rising lawlessness, promising a tougher approach to crime including what he described as a new “castle law” allowing Canadians to use whatever force is necessary to defend their homes against intruders.“We must restore security at home,” he said “In Canada, it’s not just stats. It’s human tragedies.”He also cited the 2024 killing of 55-year-old piano teacher Esther Jones, whom he described as having been murdered in Nova Scotia by a violent repeat offender released under Liberal “catch-and-release” laws.“The killer should have been in jail, and Esther should still be alive today,” Poilievre said.He acknowledged Jones’ niece, who was in attendance, saying she had channelled her family’s loss into political action by joining the Conservative Party and testifying before a parliamentary committee on bail reform.Poilievre vowed to protect the rights of law-abiding firearms owners, scrap the Liberals’ gun grab program, and redirect resources toward border security, arguing police time should not be spent targeting licensed gun owners.“By definition, if you’re following the law, you’re not the danger,” he said.He also touched on religious freedom, accusing the Liberals of censorship and pledging to protect the right of Canadians to worship freely, including the ability to share religious texts without political interference..Throughout the speech, he cited affordability, economic hardship faced by Canadians, deficits, and food inflation as just some of the stains on the Liberal government’s track record.“Simply put, Canadians cannot afford life under the Liberal government,” Poilievre said.“It prices and shuts out youth from homes, workers from jobs, and families from groceries. Simply put, Canadians cannot afford life under the Liberal government.”Poilievre blamed rising living costs on government spending, taxes, and deficits, arguing Ottawa has become “the biggest item in a family budget today — more than food, clothing, and shelter combined.”He also criticized federal spending priorities, noting taxpayers now spend more on debt interest than on health care.“More money for bondholders and bankers than for nurses and doctors,” he said..He also took a shot at Prime Minister Mark Carney’s stalled resource development, mocking the Liberals’ “build, baby, build” messaging as “block, baby, block.”While Poilievre technically requires only a simple majority — 50% plus one — to survive the leadership review, Canadian political history suggests a weaker showing could prove destabilizing. Party leaders who secure less than 70 to 80% support often step down voluntarily or face mounting internal pressure to resign..A recent poll from Abacus Data shows his personal approval ratings at their lowest point since mid-2023, even as he continues to enjoy strong backing from Conservative voters.The outcome of Friday’s vote is expected to shape not only Poilievre’s future as leader, but also the Conservatives’ strategy as they prepare for the next federal election — either solidifying his authority or reopening questions about his suitability as leader.