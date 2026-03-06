Poilievre urges emergency energy plan as Canadian oil and gas prices soar amid Middle East war

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding the federal government immediately implement an Emergency Energy Supply Plan as global energy markets are hit by the Middle East war, driving oil above $90 a barrel and European gas prices up 50%.In a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, Poilievre said Canada must “unblock our oil and gas to fuel our friends abroad and power our paycheques at home” and called for an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the crisis.The conflict has disrupted supply chains and halted liquefaction in Qatar, which produces 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed dramatically, and Qatar’s energy minister warned prices could surge to $150 a barrel and gas could cost four times pre-war levels.Poilievre argued Canada has the resources to stabilize global markets while helping Canadians at home. “Canadian energy could fuel our friends abroad, strengthen our economy, and cushion the cost-of-living impacts Canadians are already feeling,” he said.The Conservative leader slammed federal policies that slow production and discourage spending, citing Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s halted expansion due to the industrial carbon tax and regulatory barriers. He also criticized U.S. imports of Venezuelan oil, which he said displace Canadian supply..Poilievre outlined steps for an Emergency Energy Supply Plan: repeal Bills C-69 and C-48, scrap the industrial carbon tax, pre-approve LNG plant sites on the East Coast, and guarantee a six-month maximum approval timeline for major energy projects.“Canada cannot control global conflict, but we can control whether our energy reaches the world,” Poilievre wrote. “By removing barriers, we can stabilize supply, strengthen our economy, and fuel our friends abroad while powering paycheques at home.”