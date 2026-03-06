News

Poilievre urges emergency energy plan as Canadian oil and gas prices soar amid Middle East war

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Mark Carney
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Mark CarneyWS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Oil And Gas
Oil Prices
Mark Carney
Mideast war

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news