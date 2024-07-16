UPDATED: Police shoot, kill man armed with knives near the RNC

A man armed with knives near the arena hosting the Republican National Convention (RNC) has been shot dead by police in Milwaukee.Media reports say officer encountered the knifeman about 1.6 km away from the Fiserv Forum.The incident comes after a would-be assassin on Saturday fired a shot at President Donld Trump, taking a chunk of his ear off.The Journal Sentinel reports sources tell TMJ4 that two men were fighting with knives at the scene, and that the officer involved was brought in to help with the event from Columbus, Ohio.Witnesses told WISN 12 News two men were fighting in King Park, and one of them pulled a knife out. "The witnesses said the men were startled when so many officers responded."Witnesses told channel that numerous officers opened fire.The incident itself does not appear to be related to the RNC.There are police officers from 63 departments in 24 states and Washington, D.C., along with 44 Wisconsin agencies in Milwaukee this week....more to come