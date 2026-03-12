UPDATED: Truck crashes into Michigan synagogue, driver opens fire, killed by security guard

Police surrounded a Jewish synagogue in Michigan Thursday after a truck crashed into the building and witnesses reported hearing gunshots immediately after.Authorities responded to the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield just before 1 p.m. following reports of the crash.It appears the vehicle then burst into flames in the hallway of the building.Fox reported after the crash, synagauge security engaged in a gun battle with the suspect, fatally wounding him as he was in his truck.Officials say his body was badly burned.Another security guard was taken to hospital after being hit by the car.Temple Israel’s Early Childhood Center is also located in the same building, a facility that contains a preschool, kindergarten, and daycare.The synagogue reports to have over 12,000 members and is considered the largest Reform synagogue in the United States.TV reports show children and workers returning to the building, leading to the belief that the situation is under control and the danger has been neutralized.