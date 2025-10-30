UPDATED: Prince Andrew to be stripped of all titles amid Epstein controversy

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles has formally begun the process of removing all styles, titles and honours from Prince Andrew, marking the most serious royal censure of his reign so far.The palace said Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge, the Windsor estate where he has lived for decades, has been terminated. Legal notice has been served requiring him to surrender the property and move to “alternative private accommodation.” The statement noted that the lease had until now given him legal protection to remain on the grounds.The King’s move comes despite Andrew’s continued denial of the sexual abuse allegations tied to his past friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The palace said the measures were “necessary” and emphasized that “their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”.The disgraced royal will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, dropping the “Prince” title altogether.The decision ends years of speculation about how far the monarch would go in distancing the royal family from Andrew’s scandals, after years of public criticism over his reported refusal to step back from royal privilege and his ongoing taxpayer-funded security arrangements.Prince Andrew will move to a property on the private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.It will be privately funded by the King.Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice will retain their titles, as they are the daughters of the son of a Sovereign.