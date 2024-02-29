'Prolific offender' charged after deadly spike belt bungle

The alleged driver of a stolen U-Haul that hit and killed a woman in Edmonton after a botched RCMP spike belt deployment has been arrested.And RCMP are calling the man arrested a "prolific offender."Peter Richard Ashby, 35, was charged after a fatal hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of 45-year-old Fort Saskatchewan resident Kassandra Gartner. The arrest, made on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., took place at a residence in Wainwright, where local RCMP, along with officers from the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, conducted the operation.Ashby faces a litany of charges, including dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from police, assault on a police officer with a weapon (x2), failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, theft of a car, theft of mail under $5,000 and operation of a vehicle while prohibited.At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on warrants from Parkland County for thefts from lockers at the Spruce Grove Tri Leisure Centre in December 2023. Additionally, Edmonton authorities sought him for offences related to theft, forgery of a credit card, driving while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.He is wanted in Saskatchewan for break-ins and thefts, including a notable incident on April 29, 2023, involving the theft of computers from a hotel in Wynyard and another break-in and theft in Saskatoon.RCMP Supt. Leanne MacMillan described Ashby as "the very definition of a prolific offender." “Offenders such as these cause the majority of harm to our communities, repeatedly victimizing the public and utilizing significant police resources in investigating their seemingly never-ending crimes. We are pleased to be announce yesterday’s arrest, but are ever reminded of the tragic loss of life. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends that have been affected.”She emphasized the significant harm caused by such offenders to communities, expressing relief at Ashby's arrest while acknowledging the tragic loss of life and extending condolences to the victim's family and friends.Ashby appeared before a justice of the peace and has been remanded into custody on all charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 7, 2024, at the Alberta Provincial Courts of Justice in Leduc, Edmonton, and Stony Plain.Despite the arrest, the investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of additional updates and changes to the charges as new information emerges. Law enforcement officials continue to urge anyone with relevant information to come forward to aid in the investigation.Gartner, 45, a Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank executive director, was struck and killed by a stolen U-Haul in Edmonton after she got out to inspect damage to her vehicle after it ran over an RCMP spike belt meant for the fleeing U-Haul.On Saturday, about 9:00 p.m., Beaumont RCMP located a person suspected of theft, in a parked 15-foot cube moving truck, at a business.When members approached the truck and attempted an arrest, one male driver and one female passenger rammed into a police vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.Patrols were initiated to find the truck and, a short time later, it was observed on 50 St. and Hwy. 814 in Beaumont at a high rate of speed.Meanwhile, Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Air One Helicopter was notified and provided its location to RCMP members.Multiple surrounding RCMP detachments, including Leduc and Strathcona, responded to assist.As the truck was driving into Edmonton, a tire deflation device was deployed by RCMP, disabling multiple civilian vehicles.Consequently, an adult female exited one of the civilian vehicles and was fatally struck by the suspect truck. The truck failed to stop and continued driving into Edmonton.The suspect vehicle then collided with another civilian vehicle, leaving an adult male in serious non-life-threatening condition. The truck was located at 50 St. and 22 Ave. in southwest Edmonton.Further investigation revealed the driver of the truck, an adult male, then proceeded to steal a parked 2020 Honda Civic at a nearby convenience store. This vehicle contained a child who was safely recovered and reunited with his family a short time later. The suspect then fled the scene in the Honda Civic. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered outside of Edmonton.No other members of the public or officers were injured during this incident.“On behalf of the RCMP, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family members of the victim,” said Supt. Leanne MacMillian, assistant central Alberta district officer.“This is a devastating incident that will leave a mark on family and friends for years to come. Please understand that you will be in our thoughts as we progress through this investigation.”In compliance with legislative requirements, the director of law enforcement was immediately notified causing the deployment of ASIRT to conduct an independent investigation. “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the tragic death of the innocent woman who was killed last night on 50 St.,” says Det. Nigel Phillips with the EPS Investigative Response Team.“Our hearts are with her family and friends who will now have to carry on with this unfathomable loss.”