Province fires Chestermere's mayor, council members

The City of Chestermere is set for a major shakeup as Minister of Municipal Affairs, Ric McIver, issued a ministerial order Monday, dismissing four municipal councillors and all three chief administrative officers (CAOs). The decision comes after the city repeatedly failed to comply with directives issued by the minister since March 15, 2023, aimed at restoring good governance to the municipality.The affected council members include Mayor Jeff Colvin, Coun. Mel Foat, Coun. Blaine Funk, and Coun. Stephen Hanley. Additionally, all three chief administrative officers have been relieved of their duties. McIver expressed profound disappointment at the situation but emphasized the necessity of ensuring the community's trust in its local elected government."The directives issued by my predecessor are not onerous and represent the bare minimum that citizens ought to expect from their municipal government. However, after undertaking all reasonable efforts to have the city comply with its obligations, it has failed to do so. I am profoundly disappointed that it has come to this, but the people of Chestermere deserve better. This community should be able to have trust in its local elected government," said McIver.The decision follows a municipal inspection conducted in September 2022, which revealed that the City of Chestermere was being managed in an irregular, improper, and improvident manner. Subsequent to the inspection, an official administrator was appointed to supervise the municipality and its council. McIver issued 12 binding directives on March 15, 2023, aiming to address key areas of concern.While the minister found the dismissal of Coun. Shannon Dean, Coun. Sandy Johal-Watt, and Coun. Ritesh Narayan unjustified, considering their efforts to hold the council accountable and push for positive governance practices, they will have no role in the governance of the city until a byelection is held and council quorum is restored.The ministerial order is effective immediately, with an official administrator and interim CAO now overseeing the governance and operations of the City of Chestermere until a byelection is held in 2024 to elect new councillors for the vacant positions.The City of Chestermere has been under scrutiny since May 2022 when a municipal inspection was ordered under the Municipal Government Act (Section 571). The minister's decision to dismiss the council members and senior administration follows a notice of intent issued on October 18, 2023, signaling the impending ministerial order if compliance was not achieved.