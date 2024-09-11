BREAKING: RCMP investigation into devastating 2021 Lytton wildfire concludes without identifying cause

The RCMP has concluded its criminal investigation into the catastrophic wildfire that destroyed the Village of Lytton, British Columbia, and affected neighboring Indigenous communities on June 30, 2021. Despite extensive efforts, the investigation was unable to determine the cause of the fire, which left much of the village in ruins and claimed multiple lives.The investigation examined various factors, including whether criminal activity contributed to the wildfire, as well as regulatory compliance and other potential causes. Investigators focused on a parking lot and park area at the south end of Lytton, near a foot and rail bridge over the Fraser River, where the fire was believed to have started around 4:30 p.m. The investigation reviewed movements of individuals, vehicles, and a southbound freight train in the area at the time.The comprehensive investigation included:Analyzing extreme weather conditions at the time of the fire, with temperatures exceeding 48C and wind gusts of over 38 km/h.Exhaustive searches of areas near Lytton and Boston Bar.Collection of 55 physical exhibits, over 400 videos and photos, and digital forensic evidence with help from the BC Wildfire Service and RCMP Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team.Interviews with 168 witnesses.Collaboration with the BC Coroners Service, BC Wildfire Service, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), and Transport Canada.Despite the thorough investigation, the RCMP was unable to establish a specific cause of the fire, which is necessary to prove criminal wrongdoing. No evidence was found to suggest the fire was deliberately set by any individual.Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, Southeast District Commander, stated, “While we have no single source or cause that can account for the devastating fire, it was not due to a lack of effort. Significant work was done to not only look at establishing and confirming what did happen, but to eliminate what didn’t happen. We remain committed to the community and the important need to support all those impacted, while we also join in the collective efforts to rebuild.”The investigative findings have been shared with the Village of Lytton, the Lytton First Nation, and the families of those who tragically lost their lives. The RCMP expressed gratitude to the community for their patience and understanding throughout the investigation.Although the investigation is now closed, the RCMP emphasized that credible information could still emerge in the future, and the evidence collected will remain protected. The investigation has strengthened the RCMP’s capabilities in wildfire investigations, enhancing collaboration with provincial and federal authorities.This wildfire ranks among the most devastating in British Columbia’s history, with ongoing efforts to rebuild the community and support those affected..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.