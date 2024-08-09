RCMP look for 'person of interest' in shooting death of Rocky View county staffer

RCMP say they are looking for the identity of a "person of interest" in the shooting slaying of Rocky View County staffer Colin Hough.RCMP believe this person may have information which can assist them in this investigation. He was seen in Cochrane on Monday between 7 and 8 a.m. If you can identify this male, please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."We have a significant number of resources throughout the province focused on apprehending these subjects and on protecting the public. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or tips to the Strathmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers," said RCMP in a Friday news release.RCMP said later Friday they are investigating a theft of quad, believed related to the slaying. The quad is believed to have been stolen on Wednesday at approximately 1:34 p.m., from a property in Wheatland County. A witness saw a male driving this stolen quad. RCMP are asking residents in the rural areas surrounding Strathmore to please check their property in an effort to locate this stolen quad. On Thursday, RCMP they needed to speak to the driver of a car that passed by the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday morning.."In the attached picture, you can see what is believed to be a dark grey colored Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, potentially between 2013 and 2015," said RCMP in a release."This car was captured on dash cam video driving past the scene at RR 282 and TR 250, at the same time the shooting occurred, at 11:55 a.m. RCMP need to speak to the occupants of this car. It could be critical in obtaining important information for this investigation."RCMP is asking the owner of the car or anyone who knows them to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.RCMP have yet to release a description of the two killers, 48 hours after the incident, and the survivor already out of hospital.Instead they are looking for info on a2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with teal aftermarket rims and bulletshell-shaped lug nuts as involved in the investigation.Strathmore RCMP Detachment Commander Mark Wielgosz said it was stolen in Calgary on Monday at 5:55 a.m. “We’re seeking the public’s assistance to identify any video footage of this vehicle or the subjects that were in at the time of its theft up until the original shooting in the Strathmore area at approximately August 6 at 12 p.m.,” said Wielgosz at a Wednesday press conference. “I do not have information to share with descriptors of the occupants.”.RCMP issued a shelter-in-place about noon Tuesday near the intersection of RR 282 and TR 250. They found Hough dead and another victim wounded superficially.The force on said they were looking for armed and dangerous suspects. The sheter-in-place was ended hours later as the search for the gunmen came up empty.The suspects fled the scene in a white Rock View County pickup truck. They were spotted driving through farmers' fields."It is with great sadness and shock that we inform you that our colleague, Colin Hough, following an incident that occurred earlier today," said the county in a press release.“This tragic and senseless act has deeply affected us all. Colin was a valued member of our team, and we extend our deepest condolences to Colin's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time," said Byron Riemann, Chief Administrative Officer.Reeve Crystal Kissel said: “Our community is shocked and heartbroken by this devastating event. We will support Colin's family and colleagues in any way we can as we stand together in grieving this loss.” Fortis Alberta confirmed an employee was the one who was wounded.Fortis said the employee was performing "routine work" when it happened. "The employee was treated for the injury and released from the hospital later that evening," reads the statement."We are grateful that our employee is recovering and we are providing any support he, his family and his colleagues need at this time."We understand that another individual on scene succumbed to fatal injuries and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim."A GoFundMe has been started for Hough's family, raising $58,000 so far."Colin was a beloved father, husband, son, colleague and friend who never hesitated to help anyone. He leaves behind a beautiful family, including his wife and two small children who will need as much help as possible as they navigate this unimaginable and unexpected loss. All funds from this fundraiser will go directly to the family to help with funeral costs and general expenses," reads the posting.RCMP are asking anyone with dashcam footage of the shooting location between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to contact police.READ MORE: MORGAN: RCMP's silence is putting Albertans at risk while murderers remain at large