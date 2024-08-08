News

RCMP looking for witness driving by scene of shooting slaying of Rocky View County staffer

RCMP looking to talk to the driver of this car
RCMP looking to talk to the driver of this carCourtesy RCMP
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Abpoli
Strathmore
Colin Hough

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news