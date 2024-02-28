RCMP make arrest after deadly spike belt mistake

RCMP confirm an arrest has been made in relation to a fatal hit and run collision in Edmonton after a bungled police spike belt attempt on Sunday.The arrest was made last night in the Wainwright area.Additional details are not available on this quickly developing investigation at this time, said the RCMP in a release.Kassandra Gartner, 45, a Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank executive director, was struck and killed by a stolen U-Haul in Edmonton after she got out to inspect damage to her vehicle after it ran over an RCMP spike belt meant for the fleeing U-Haul.On Saturday, about 9:00 p.m., Beaumont RCMP located a person suspected of theft, in a parked 15-foot cube moving truck, at a business.When members approached the truck and attempted an arrest, one male driver and one female passenger rammed into a police vehicle and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.Patrols were initiated to find the truck and, a short time later, it was observed on 50 St. and Hwy. 814 in Beaumont at a high rate of speed.Meanwhile, Edmonton Police Service’s (EPS) Air One Helicopter was notified and provided its location to RCMP members.Multiple surrounding RCMP detachments, including Leduc and Strathcona, responded to assist.As the truck was driving into Edmonton, a tire deflation device was deployed by RCMP, disabling multiple civilian vehicles.Consequently, an adult female exited one of the civilian vehicles and was fatally struck by the suspect truck. The truck failed to stop and continued driving into Edmonton.The suspect vehicle then collided with another civilian vehicle, leaving an adult male in serious non-life-threatening condition. The truck was located at 50 St. and 22 Ave. in southwest Edmonton.Further investigation revealed the driver of the truck, an adult male, then proceeded to steal a parked 2020 Honda Civic at a nearby convenience store. This vehicle contained a child who was safely recovered and reunited with his family a short time later. The suspect then fled the scene in the Honda Civic. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered outside of Edmonton.No other members of the public or officers were injured during this incident.“On behalf of the RCMP, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family members of the victim,” said Supt. Leanne MacMillian, assistant central Alberta district officer.“This is a devastating incident that will leave a mark on family and friends for years to come. Please understand that you will be in our thoughts as we progress through this investigation.”In compliance with legislative requirements, the director of law enforcement was immediately notified causing the deployment of ASIRT to conduct an independent investigation. “We are incredibly saddened to hear about the tragic death of the innocent woman who was killed last night on 50 St.,” says Det. Nigel Phillips with the EPS Investigative Response Team.“Our hearts are with her family and friends who will now have to carry on with this unfathomable loss.”“We are doing everything we can to track down the suspect and we trust the public will help us identify and locate him as soon as possible."If you have any information about this crime or those responsible, you are asked to contact the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400.If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).