News

UPDATED: RCMP confirm name of suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, update death toll

Nine people were shot dead in the small northern BC community on Tuesday afternoon.
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School
Tumbler Ridge Secondary SchoolSubmitted to WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Mass Shooting
Tumbler Ridge
Jesse Van Rootselaar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news