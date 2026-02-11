UPDATED: RCMP confirm name of suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, update death toll

The BC RCMP has confirmed that the suspect in the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting is, in fact, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, also known as Jesse Strang.This comes hours after the Western Standard verified his identity via residents in the northern BC town..In addition to naming Rootselaar, Cpl. Brett Urano revealed that nine people, not ten, had been killed. Earlier reports suggested one victim died en route to hospital, however it has since been noted that they are still alive.The deceased found at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School include an adult female educator, three female students, and two male students between the ages of 13 and 17. A further two people, related to Van Rootselaar, were found at the family home. Locals told the Western Standard they are Van Rootselaar's mother and brother..Urano explained that the shooting at the home took place first, but that police were only notified after Van Rootselaar went to the school by a female who lived at the residence.Following the attack, officers discovered a long gun and a "modified handgun" reportedly used by Van Rootselaar..EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Tumbler Ridge mass shooting identified by locals as 'trans'.Among those who confirmed to the Western Standard that Van Rootselaar was the shooter were Liam Irving and Juan van Heerden, both of whom grew up seeing him at school. They'd spoken with eight different people who were at Tumbler Ridge Secondary when the massacre took place."He was a couple of years younger than us grades wise," Irving explained. "He was a chill kid, he was alright, but he definitely gave off that, you know, quiet one out kind of kid ... Like, he wasn't, you know, destructive or obnoxious."Van Heerden echoed his sentiments, labelling Van Rootselaar "a quiet kid.""We always seen him by himself," he said, "sitting by himself in the corner, always quiet."