RCMP shoot and kill 15-year-old indigenous boy in Wetaskiwin

A 15-year-old from the Samson Cree Nation was fatally shot by Alberta RCMP officers in Wetaskiwin early Friday, following a confrontation in which the teen was reportedly armed with multiple weapons.The incident began when Wetaskiwin RCMP received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. from a person claiming they were being followed and that individuals were trying to kill them. Officers located the caller on 56 St. and 37A Ave. nearly an hour later, at 1:22 a.m. Upon approaching the individual, officers discovered that the teen was carrying several weapons, which they were able to confiscate.However, a confrontation ensued during which two RCMP officers discharged their firearms, striking the 15-year-old. Officers immediately administered first aid and called EMS, who transported the teen to the hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.The RCMP expressed their condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of the young man, acknowledging the traumatic nature of the event for everyone involved.In accordance with legislative requirements, the Director of Law Enforcement was notified, prompting the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to launch an independent investigation into the incident. The RCMP has committed to full transparency and accountability, pledging their full support to the ASIRT investigation.Additionally, the RCMP has initiated an internal review to examine the events leading up to the shooting, including an assessment of police training, policy, and response.