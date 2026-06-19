RCMP warn Red Deer residents after release of high-risk child sex offender

Alberta RCMP are warning residents that a convicted child sex offender assessed as posing a high risk of reoffending has been released into the community and is expected to live in Red Deer.Police said Terry Haskell, 73, was released Friday after serving a custodial sentence for sexual interference. RCMP believe there are reasonable grounds to suspect he could commit another sexual offence against a child while living in the community.In August 10, 2024, Red Deer RCMP received a report a man had offered candy to a number of child victims, invited them into his apartment, and then sexually assaulted them. In 2021, was jailed for six months after he exposed himself to a person under 16. He was also charged in 2019 for showing a naked picture of himself to a child.Mounties said it occurred on several different occasions with different children from Aug. 10, 2022-Aug. 10, 2024.Haskell is described as 5-ft. 6-ins., 155 pounds, bald, with blue eyes.As part of his release conditions, Haskell is prohibited from having contact with children under the age of 16 or attending locations where children are commonly present. Those restrictions include public parks, swimming areas, daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres..RCMP said Haskell is also subject to lifetime registration with the National Sex Offender Registry and has been assessed as being well above average risk for sexual recidivism.Police said the public notification was issued after balancing public safety concerns against privacy considerations and determining it was in the public interest to disclose Haskell’s release.According to RCMP, the warning is intended to help residents take appropriate precautions and should not be used as justification for any form of vigilante action.Anyone who believes Haskell has breached his release conditions or who suspects a crime has been committed or may be about to occur is urged to contact police. In an emergency, residents should call 911.