BREAKING: Red Deer girls charged with aggravated assault after swarming incident left teen badly injured

Two 14-year-old girls from Red Deer have been charged following an aggravated assault investigation in the Lancaster Meadows area earlier this week.According to the RCMP, Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Section took over the case after the incident on Monday.In video put out on social media, the vicim is seen being badly beaten including kicks to the head and elbows to the face.Police said both youths were identified during the investigation. One girl has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking, while the second faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm.Both accused were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on June 25..The mom of the teenage girl viciously beaten in the Lancaster Meadows area of Red Deer is thanking the city for their continuous support.The mom of the young girl posted to Facebook to thank the city for the support she and her family had received."I just want to say we are so incredibly grateful for all the love and support we’ve received since yesterday. I am doing my best to work through the messages and comments and get back to everyone." the mom stated in her post."Update, she is doing okay, we were able to take her home last night and today we are resting but it’s been a tough day mentally and physically. Got a week of doctor’s visits and a road of healing ahead. Thank you everyone." Two GoFundMe's have been created in support of the young girl, with a goal of $10,000 to help cover medical treatment and follow up care, trauma counselling and therapy, lost income during recovery, legal and lawyer fees, and other expenses during this time.Both posts are garnering constant traffic. RCMP said the investigation remains ongoing and thanked witnesses who came forward to assist officers. No additional information has been released.Anyone with information about the incident or other crimes in Red Deer is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.