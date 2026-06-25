Released on bail twice to attack Alberta children again

Grande Prairie police are looking for other potential victims of Joseph Kidd, who has been previously charged with multiple sexual assault offences and released twice on bail. On Thursday, Grande Prairie RCMP Supt. Mark MacDougald, claimed 32-year-old Kidd had been a part four different investigations and is currently being kept in custody until July 2.The first investigation into Kidd occurred in April when Grande Prairie RCMP and Grande Prairie Police Service (GPPS) looked into alleged sexual assault after a 14 year old victim from BC met Kidd over social media.Kidd allegedly drove to pick up the victim form BC and brought them back to Grande Prairie where the victim was assulted at his home, where the victim stayed for one week..The victim escaped Kidd's residence after he left for work.From this incident, Kidd was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement, assault while choking, and two charges of unsafe storage of a firearm.After being brought in front of a judge for a bail hearing on April 20 he was released 10 days later under "numerous conditions."On May 10, GPPS received an emergency call at Kidd's residence.."The investigation revealed Kidd had driven to Lloydminster to pick up an 18-year-old female," stated MacDougald."They drove back to his residence in Grande Prairie, where Kidd allegedly assaulted her as she refused to engage in sexual acts with him.""Kidd was arrested and again charged with assault, assault while choking, sexual assault, and three counts of failing to comply with release conditions."After a bail hearing, Kidd was released on June 1, with a $7,500 cash bail and ordered to attend Alberta Court of Justice in Grande Prairie at the end of June..Again on June 18 a 15-year-old female attended the Grande Prairie and reported Kidd had allegedly been following her.She had met Kidd in early June where he had offered her a ride in her vehicle and she was sexually assaulted before leaving the vehicle.MacDougald claimed three different incidents occurred between Kidd and the victim in the span of June.Kidd was again charged with "criminal harassment, sexual interference, sexual assault, and again failed to comply with for these conditions."."Also on June 18, Grande Prairie RCMP received a 911 call from the mother of a 12-year-old female who stated a male driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro convertible tried to lure her child into the vehicle.""RCMP and the GPPS responded immediately, completed immediate patrols, and located Kidd driving the suspect vehicle.""As a result of that investigation, Kidd was charged with abduction of a person under the age of 14, and failed to comply with release conditions after a judicial interim release hearing."On Kidd's ordered court appearance on June 22, Kidd did not attend, and was remanded into custody until July 2..Since Kidd was contacting some of his victims through social media, the RCMP and GPPS believe there might be more victims who still may not have come forward."If you believe you are a victim of Kidd or have information regarding any of these incidents, please contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your nearest community," stated MacDougald"Parents and guardians, please show a picture to your children and talk to them about safe use of social media."