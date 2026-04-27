Rogers offers voluntary departure packages to half of workforce, more than 12K facing axe

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. is offering voluntary departure packages to approximately 50% of its workforce, marking one of the largest buyout initiatives in the telecom sector in recent years as industry revenue growth slows.The company announced Monday that about half of its roughly 25,000 employees across multiple divisions will be eligible for the packages. Rogers did not specify whether it is targeting a specific number of departures.In a statement, spokesperson Zac Carreiro said the move is part of broader efforts to align costs with current market conditions.“We are taking steps to adjust our cost structure to reflect the business realities of the current environment. As part of this, some teams have chosen to offer voluntary departure and retirement programs to give some employees the choice to decide whether they’d like to stay with the company or begin a new chapter,” Carreiro said.Eligibility for the packages varies across the organization. Some business units and corporate functions are included, while others are excluded, such as on-air talent, Sportsnet employees within Rogers Sports and Media, and unionized workers.The announcement follows a separate move by Rogers last week to scale back planned capital expenditures for 2026 by up to $1.2 billion, representing a reduction of about 30% compared to the previous year. Executives cited several years of elevated spending and what they described as a challenging regulatory environment as factors behind the decision.Further details have not yet been released.More to come....more to come