UPDATED: Russell Brand found guilty of rape, sexual assault

British movie star and 'comedian' Russell Brand has been found guilty of rape, a court in London found on Thursday.The early 2000s comedy actor was initially charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of attempted indecent assault but has been acquitted on two of the rape counts and the attempted indecent assault.The accusations against Brand came from six different women and were said to have occurred between 1999 and 2009.Brand was said to have closed his eyes as the verdict was read, where he was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan he had met at a show in London in 2009.Brand, who is now a born-again Christian, has heavily denied all the accusations levelled against him and, despite the number of women who have come forward about his actions, has maintained his innocence.He is the latest among a long list of former BBC personalities to have been found guilty of serious sexual crimes with Jimmy Savile, Stuart Hall, and Rolf Harris being among the most high profile individuals Brand will be joining..After the verdict was read out, the judge presiding over the trial, Justice Bennathan, stated that Brand will be remanded into custody and will likely serve "a significant custodial term.""You've been convicted of a number of offences, including rape," said Bennathan."The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."Police and investigators hope the guilty charges will give other victims of Brand the courage to come forward, as it is believed by police that there are many more victims in the United States and Britain yet to come forward."I think it might be a bit of a watershed moment," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy about Brand's conviction."Brand used his influence, status, and fame to prey on and exploit women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be," he added.He is expected to serve a lengthy prison sentence due to the serious nature of his crimes.