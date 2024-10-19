BREAKING: Rustad becomes first Conservative elected to BC legislature since 1970s

John Rustad has become the first Conservative candidate to be elected to the British Columbia legislature since the 1970s. The BC Conservatives leader won his riding of Nechako Lakes by a margin of over 2:1.According to Elections BC, with all nine advance voting ballot boxes and 20 of 26 final voting day ballot boxes accounted for, Rustad garnered 7,428 votes, or 68%. BC NDP candidate Murphy Abraham brought in 2,913 votes, or 26.6%.The last Conservative to win an election in BC was Victor Albert Stephens in 1978.More to come...