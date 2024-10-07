Rustad demands feds revoke visas of those who 'promote terrorist organizations' in BC

John Rustad has vowed to demand the federal government revoke the visas of those who "promote terrorist organizations" in British Columbia.The BC Conservative leader's move comes on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, since which countless demonstrations have taken place across the province applauding the actions of Hamas and other extremist groups.."I'm going to demand that our federal government revoke the visas of people who promote terrorist organizations," Rustad wrote in a post on X responding to a question about a statement released by the party in which it was proclaimed that, "any individual who glorifies terrorist organizations or celebrates violence against innocent civilians should have no place in Canada."More to come...