Rustad unveils plan to deliver 'world-class reproductive healthcare' in BC

John Rustad has unveiled his plan to provide women in British Columbia with "world-class reproductive healthcare."The BC Conservative leader vowed to ensure the "critical gaps" left by the BC NDP were addressed.Rustad explained that the goal would be achieved via the implementation of a 5-point plan that includes expanding access to in vitro fertilization and funding the second round of treatments, providing women who have a miscarriage with one month of "paid compassionate leave," establishing a midwife training school in Surrey, offering financial support for adoption, and increasing funding for research into women's health."Under the NDP, BC's reproductive health services have lagged far behind those in other regions," Rustad lamented. "Women and families here deserve better access, better care, and better outcomes — and our plan will deliver exactly that," Rustad said. "We're committed to providing real, tangible support at every step of the reproductive journey, from fertility treatments to pregnancy care, and everything in between. It's time for BC women to receive the high-quality care they deserve."More to come...