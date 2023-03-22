Donna Harpauer Budget
The Saskatchewan budget for 2023-24 continues to show a strong economy in the province, a record amount of spending while retiring more than $1 billion in debt, and no tax increases.

This was Donna Harpauer’s sixth budget as minister of Finance and she called her approach to the budget “balanced management.”

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

Memo to Beck . . . . Almost ALL of the problems in Saskatechwan are a result of Jagmeet Singh supporting Canada's Crime Minister & the most Corrupt Regime to ever have power in Ottawa.

The NDP hasn't been interested in "Working Folks" for 20 years now . . .

