BREAKING: Sask government reaches tentative agreement with teachers

Saskatchewan Teachers Federation president Samantha Becotte expressed relief that the standoff between her union and the provincial government seems at an end
STF online media conference (May 17, 2024)
Saskatchewan Teachers Federation
Jeremy Cockrill
Samantha Becotte

