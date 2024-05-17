BREAKING: Sask government reaches tentative agreement with teachers

The executive of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is endorsing a tenative contract offer following negotiations with the provincial government.In a Friday afternoon press conference, STF President Samantha Becotte said details on the deal would be shared with teachers on May 21 and 22 before the media and public would receive them. A vote on the tentative agreement will be held on May 29 and 30."This has not been an easy process for anyone involved, but we have arrived at a mutually acceptable agreement that will begin to respond to students needs. The minister and I have both acknowledged that challenges with classroom complexity have compounded over a decade and solutions won't be found in one budget cycle or one collective agreement, but this is a good start and a step in the right direction," Becotte said."Despite the challenges that we have faced, it is evident that the people involved care about public education and about students. I want to personally thank the Minister for listening to teachers, students and their families and for his work advocating to the government caucus and his commitment to finding improvements for public education in Saskatchewan."Becotte also thanked teachers and the public for their support. She said the wheels turned quickly after teachers overwhelmingly rejected what the Government-Teacher Bargaining Committee (GTBC) characterized as its "final offer.""The minister and SSBA [Saskatchewan School Boards Association] provincial executive have listened from those messages and have responded with a new mandate that provided us a path forward to a tentative agreement," Becotte said."We had a couple of informal days to ensure that when we get did get back to the table, that there would be sufficient mandate for the GTBC to engage in those good faith conversations and good faith negotiations, and over the last couple of days, to get us to where we are today."In a Friday press release, the province said the tentative agreement "encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting the collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs of students, families, and teachers across Saskatchewan."Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill acknowledged that reaching an agreement took a long time.“I want to thank parents, teachers, and students for their patience during this process,” Cockrill said in the press release“I am hopeful that the tentative agreement will be finalized so that predictability is provided to families and teachers.”The government promised details of the tentative agreement will be documented in a timely manner to prepare for ratification.The previous offer from the province offered pay increases of 3%, 3%, and 2%. Becotte said the deal accepted by teachers is also for three years and that it more adequately addressed class size and complexity concerns."We did see movement from the GTBC and we did see that teachers needs and priorities had been addressed. And in any tentative agreement, obviously, there are going to be points that both sides maybe aren't necessarily satisfied with, but we did see that there had been sufficient movement to be able to endorse this and recommend it to our members."The tentative agreement could wrap up a year-long process that was difficult for students, teachers, parents, and the government. Becotte said she was "a little bit relieved" the end seems in sight."This has been a challenging process for everyone involved in I mean, I'm not immune from that. I'm excited to present the details to members and have them have their voice within this process. I am excited to see improvements to the experiences that students and teachers will have in classrooms across the province," Becotte said."We'll go forward from there to continue to see improvements, hopefully in the years ahead."