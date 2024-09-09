STIFF SENTENCES: Jail terms handed down to Coutts 2, Carbert and Olienick six-and-half years apiece

LETHBRIDGE — Alberta Justice David Labrenz on Monday sentenced Chris Carbert to 6 1/2 years in prison for possession of a restricted firearm and Anthony Olienick to 6 years for the same charges, plus an additional six months possession of an explosive weapon. Each defendant was sentenced to six month for mischief, to be served concurrently with time served for their other offences. Olienick's possession of an explosive charge is to be served consecutively, meaning tacked on to the other sentence rather than served simultaneously. This is a "deterrant sentence," said Labrenz. "To signal not just to the defendants but to everyone else" putting police officers and the public in jeopardy would not be tolerated. He mentioned several times the RCMP, members of the public and "even some children" could have been harmed if firearms were taken up. "They knew what they were doing was illegal, but they did not care because they believed they had a worthy cause," said Labrenz.The pair got credit for 1409 days in pretrial custody, a reduction of nearly 4 years, meaning they will have two years left to serve.The two men, who were known along with two others as the “Coutts 4”, were charged in February 2022 in relation to their participation in the border blockade at Coutts at the time of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa. Carbert and Olienick have been held in remand for 935 days. They were charged with conspiring to kill an RCMP officer, but those charges were dropped August 2. Crown prosecutors however are pursuing an appeal. Labrenz said August 28 he believes Carbert and Olienick went to the Coutts border blockade ready for a “shootout.” "I am not sentencing the offenders for uncharged terrorism offences or the conspiracy to commit murder charges. If they were convicted of these offences, they would have been sentenced to a penitentiary for double digits," said Labrenz."Mere possession of a firearm is inherently dangerous.""I do not consider that firearms were not loaded," he said, adding it would have been so "easy" to just "click" ammunition into place. "I consider it a last-ditch effort to stand against the government, a self-imposed responsibility to to continue the blockade until the government heard their demands.""They were prepared to do more than blocking (the highway), both armed themselves for the purpose of use against police."While Labrenz said Carbert said he did not want an escalation to violence but he was prepared with body armour, a large amount of firearms, ammo and a medical kit."There's no shortage of people who believe that their cause is just, with impatience for democratic processes ...however section 718 of the code states the fundamental purpose of sentencing is to protect society," said Labrenz.He noted an accomplice to the Mayerthorpe Massacre, where Labrenz acted as the prosecutor, was jailed for 10 years.Olienick thanked his supporters from around the world."Stay strong. Love God. Stay free. Spread love and joy. Not war," he told the court."Help others in truth, love and joy. Love is a solid weapon. My time in incarceration allowed me to dive into God's Word and receive divine instruction. Follow Jesus in all His ways."Carbert declined to speak, but his crestfallen expression was visible from the gallery. Katherin Beyak, defence for Carbert, told the Western Standard she plans to file an appeal by tomorrow morning. As pertains the sealed envelope that could implicate one of the prosecutors in criminality, Beyak said in a closed court with just the lawyers present client-lawyer confidentiality was invoked. Opening the envelope is part of the appeals process, she said. "There is also the option of bail pending appeal.""It's going to be a big appeal. It's going to take us a long time to get there."With time served, the men are looking at approximately 16 to 18 months, if there's no bail, said Beyak..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.