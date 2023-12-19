Smith calls Guilbeault's EV plans 'unconstitutional'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has strongly criticized the federal government's zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, asserting it lacks legal or moral authority to dictate what vehicles Albertans can purchase. In a pointed response, Smith voiced concerns about the feasibility and implications of the federal directive.Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault unveiled his new electric vehicle requirements on Tuesday morning, pushing for all new vehicles sold in 2035 to be “zero-emission.”While acknowledging the importance of reducing emissions from the transportation sector, Smith emphasized the need for efforts to be consumer-led and supportive of businesses. She highlighted Alberta's ongoing initiatives, including the purchase and exploration of hydrogen-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuelling stations and collaboration with municipalities and industries to test long-range hydrogen trucks and improve access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.Smith expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government's imposition of an "unconstitutional edict" with an impractical timeline, potentially resulting in significant increases in vehicle and utility costs, rationing of vehicles and elevated difficulties for Canadians navigating their daily activities, particularly in the unpredictable and cold climate of Alberta.She criticized the federal government's track record with EVs, citing a report by the independent federal commissioner of the environment and sustainable development, which found Ottawa is failing to meet its target of making 80% of the federal government’s fleet vehicles net zero by 2030. The federal commissioner revealed progress is insufficient, with only 1% of the target expected to be met by 2030.Smith argued emissions targets and regulations should be realistic and achievable, expressing concern about the federal government's attempt to force increased demands on the electricity grid while simultaneously weakening provincial grids through federal electricity regulations. She highlighted the potential for a shortage and rationing of traditional vehicles starting in 2026, particularly impacting those living in smaller municipalities with long commutes.In conclusion, Smith urged the federal government to focus on assisting provinces in developing infrastructure and advancing technologies suitable for Canada's unique challenges, rather than imposing "destructive virtue-signalling regulations and unachievable targets." She affirmed the Government of Alberta would take all legal measures to resist the implementation of these regulations in the province.