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UPDATED: Smith, Carney announce new West Coast pipeline plan, industrial carbon tax deal

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on May 15, 2026.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary on May 15, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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