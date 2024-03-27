Smith demands Alberta get more control over immigrants, Ukrainian refugees

Alberta is pushing for greater control over its provincial immigration system to tackle its pressing skilled workforce shortage, emphasizing the need to integrate Ukrainian evacuees into the job market. Premier Danielle Smith penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeauon Wednesday, urging a re-evaluation of the federal government's decision to limit the number of allocations for Alberta's provincial nominee program in 2024.Last week, the federal government notified Alberta that it would receive only 9,750 allocations for its provincial nominee program, the same number as in 2023 and less than the initially promised 10,140 for 2024. This decision has sparked concern as Alberta, despite accounting for just under 12% of Canada's population, leads the nation in net employment growth, with 42.8% of the country's employment gains between January and February 2024.Smith stressed that Alberta's economic growth, marked by the creation of more than 100,000 new jobs since January 2023, necessitates skilled workers from around the world, including Ukrainian evacuees who possess skills aligned with the province's job market demands. She reiterated Alberta's plea for Ottawa to respect Section 95 of the Constitution and allow the province to welcome skilled individuals on its own terms."Alberta has long been the economic engine of Canada and we are once again requesting Ottawa to let us address our unique immigration and economic goals," said Smith.Part of Alberta's recent population growth stems from the influx of Ukrainian evacuees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While some evacuees are expected to return to Ukraine after the conflict subsides, Alberta anticipates many families will seek permanent residency through the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program. However, the current limitations imposed by the federal government hinder these efforts to fill crucial positions in the province's workforce.Quick Facts:The federal government, through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, sets provincial immigration nomination limits and approves all permanent resident applications.In 2023, Alberta maximized its 9,750 nomination allocations, issuing a total of 10,029 nominations within the federal government's administrative buffer.