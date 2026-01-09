News

UPDATED: Smith demands Carney approve pipeline by fall

Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline.
Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney facing off on either side of an oil pipeline. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta pipeline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news