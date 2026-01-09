UPDATED: Smith demands Carney approve pipeline by fall

Premier Danielle Smith told Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday that, in light of the United States' actions in Venezuela, her government plans to submit an application for a new British Columbia pipeline by June, and expects that his government will approve it by the fall. "Renewed Venezuelan crude production, supported by United States investment, will ultimately increase the amount of heavy oil bound for U.S. refineries and directly compete with Canadian production for limited refining capacity," reads the letter from Smith to Carney. Smith says this action is necessary to ensure Canada's oil sector maintains market share, retains investors, and remains competitive in a volatile industry..To help meet her demand, Smith called on the federal government to dedicate resources to ensure that the major project application process and requirements are clearly defined by the end of January, so her government can begin working toward its June target.Alongside calls for a new pipeline, Smith argued for the speedy completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline."As Alberta doubles oil production in the coming years, infrastructure must be ready to deliver that energy to new markets while also strengthening our energy partnership with the United States," Smith wrote."Without expedited access to tidewater, this additional production and wealth for the Canadian people is at significant risk.".As Alberta and Ottawa continue negotiating revisions to the province's industrial carbon pricing model, Smith demanded that the two sides reach an agreement that balances incentives for on-site emissions-reduction technology while avoiding pricing that drives producers to other countries.She reiterated her government’s commitment to work with the federal government to reach an agreement before the April 1 deadline.In closing, Smith wrote that Canada's stable democracy, combined with their modern, efficient, and low-emission-intensity oil production, gives the country a unique ability to expand their role in the global energy market. However, Smith claims that speed, urgency, and cooperation at both levels of government are required to seize the opportunity while protecting long-term economic security and Alberta's energy future."Alberta stands ready to partner with the federal government to do just that," Smith wrote.